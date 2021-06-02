Telangana formation day: PM Modi, chief minister KCR extend greetings

On the occasion of the eighth Telangana state formation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of the state and said that Telangana is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao also greeted the people on the Telangana Formation Day and said that the state has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of time.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and officially accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

"Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and wellbeing of the people of Telangana," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people of the state and noted that Telangana is home to age-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage, and architectural grandeur.

"The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people," Naidu said.

The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation.

In an official press note issued on the occasion of the eighth Telangana state formation day, the state's chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said, "With many battles, sacrifices, martyrdom, we have achieved the Telangana state in a parliamentary democratic way. Telangana has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years, and laid strong foundations and offered stability."

According to Rao, the state is fulfilling the demands of the separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. "Water for the irrigation and drinking, power, medical and health, roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims," he said.

He further said that he felt proud to announce that the newly formed 29th Telangana state has made rapid strides in the development and welfare sectors and became a role model for the other states of the country as well.

"Each and every sector was being neglected under the then united Andhra Pradesh rule. It is now being corrected under self-rule and progress is being attained. As Telangana society represents 90% of SC's, STs, BScs, and minorities, the state government has been working for the welfare of these deprived sections. Development is a part of commitment and dedication of the government, to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana people, and to pay rich tributes to the martyrs," said the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the situation of the economic distress that the Covid-19 pandemic caused, Rao said that with people's support, the state is marching forward.

"Though there is a great economic loss incurred by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the people's support the state is marching forward. The faith and confidence of the people is a rock of support to me," he said.

As per the state health department, Telangana has 33,254 active Covid-19 cases. As many as 5,80,844 cases and 3,296 related deaths have been registered in the state so far.





(With inputs from agencies)