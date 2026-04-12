Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Results out, girls outshine boys; check scores on tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 tgbie.cgg.gov.in: The TS inter results 2026 have been declared for examinations which were held between February 26 and March 18. The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%. The pass percentage for Second Year stands at 70.58%.
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results for the TS inter 2026. As such, the students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%. The pass percentage for Second Year stands at 70.58%. ...Read More
According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams.
First Year pass percentage:
According to officials, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared for the First Year intermediate exams. The pass percentage this year is 66.20% as 3,23,807 students cleared the exams.
Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app results portal given below.
The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.
How to check result:
Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in:
- Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
- Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
- Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
- Save a copy or print the result for future reference
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 12:43:29 pm
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Helpline number for complaints, doubts on results
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: If any student has any doubts or complaints regarding their results, they can reach out to the Inter Board on the following phone numbers:
Helpline number: 040-24655027.
IVRS contact number: 9240205555.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 12:31:28 pm
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Pass percentage for 1st year
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The TS Inter results were announced at 11 am on April 12. A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared for the examination.
In the TS Inter First Year Results 2026, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared, out of which 3,23,807 passed. Among them, 74.40% of girls and 57.69% of boys have passed.
The overall pass percentage stood at 66.20%. In the general stream, the pass percentage is 66.94%, while the vocational stream recorded 59.30%. More details here.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 12:16:28 pm
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: How to check results on HT portal
Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Follow these steps to check your results on the HT portal:
- Open the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.
- Go to the Education section and select the board exam page.
- A new page will appear showing different boards.
- Select the Telangana Board and then click on TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026.
- Enter the required details on the new page and submit.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Save a screenshot and keep a printed copy for future use.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:59:50 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Past years' result highlights
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Here is the pass percentages of previous years:
2025 — 71.37%
2024 — 64.19%
2023 — 63.49%
2022 — 67.16%
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:58:55 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: You can also check your result on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app by entering the details in the given widget:
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:48:04 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Overall pass percentages for 1st year and second year
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%. The pass percentage for Second Year stands at 70.58%.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:44:22 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How to download marks memo
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Here is a step-by-step guide to download TS Inter marks memo:
- Visit the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Go to the results portal
- Enter your roll no and other details.
- The result will be declared on the screen.
- Students can download or print a copy of this marks memo for future use, such as provisional admission.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:38:29 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Helpline for complaints, doubts on results
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: If any student has any doubts or complaints regarding their results, they can reach out to the Inter Board on the following phone numbers:
Helpline number: 040-24655027.
IVRS contact number: 9240205555.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:36:08 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: A recap of the results so far
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: If you have just joined us, here is all you need to know about the Intermediate Public Examinations results 2026:
- The results were declared at 11 am on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams.
- The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%.
- The pass percentage for second year stands at 70.58%.
- Students can also check their result on WhatsApp as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education introduced the facility for the ease of students who appeared in the exams.
- Students will need their examination roll no to access the result on the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education website's result portal.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:32:15 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: How to check your result
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Here is how you can check the result:
Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
Save a copy or print the result for future reference
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:31:14 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Girls outshine boys in First Year
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Girls outshone boys in the First Year results with a pass percentage of 74.40% as compared to pass percentage of 57.69% of boys. The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%, according to TV9 Telugu.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:27:47 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Pass percentage for Second Year
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: The pass percentage for second year stands at 70.58%, according to TV( Telugu. Girls have fared better with 78.65% pass percentage compared to pass percentage of 62.50% of boys.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:25:00 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Other websites to check results
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Following are the websites from where students can check the results for TS inter 2026:
• tgbie.cgg.gov.in
• tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
• tgbieht.cgg.gov.in
• results.cgg.gov.in
• results.gov.in
• bse.telangana.gov.in
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:22:17 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: How to check result on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app by entering the details in the given widget:
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:17:53 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: 66.20% pass percentage for First Year
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: According to officials, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared for the First Year intermediate exams. The pass percentage this year id 66.20% as 3,23,807 students cleared the exams.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:15:36 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Students can also check their result on WhatsApp
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Students can also check their result on WhatsApp as the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education introduced the facility for the ease of students who appeared in the exams.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:13:37 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: How many students appeared in the exams?
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Approximately 9.9 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 that were held between February 26 to March 18 across Telangana.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:07:36 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Details needed to check result
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Students will need their examination roll no to access the result on the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education website's result portal.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:06:14 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: How to check your result
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Students can check their result on the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education website's result portal here.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 11:03:07 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Results declared
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results for the TS inter 2026. As such, the students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams are now ,awaiting the TSBIE Inter results.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:59:56 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: How to check you results
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in:
- Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
- Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
- Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:59:17 am
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Results to be out shortly
TS Inter Result 2026 LIVE Update: Results for TS inter 2026 will be releases in a short while as the scheduled time for result declaration is 11 am.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:58:10 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Students can check their result on WhatsApp
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Students can also check their result on WhatsApp as the Telangana Inter Board has introduced the facility for the first time, The Times of India reported.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:40:46 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: How to check result on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app by entering the details in the given widget:
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:37:46 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Details needed to access the result
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who need to access the result from the official website need to keep their hall ticket or roll no slip handy as they will need to enter details such as their roll no, date of birth, etc to access the result from the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:30:18 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: When will the results be declared
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The results according to reports will be declared at 11 am. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams that were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across Telangana. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Check complete details here
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:09:40 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Past result highlights
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Here is the pass percentages of previous years:
2025 — 71.37%
2024 — 64.19%
2023 — 63.49%
2022 — 67.16%
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:06:20 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: No toppers list. Why?
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The TGBIE has stopped publishing individual topper names in recent years as a conscious choice to avoid unhealthy academic competition, according to The Indian Express. The officials may announce the category-wise and stream-wise topper statistics, but individual names may not be shared publicly.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:02:21 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: When were the exams held?
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 10:01:11 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: How to check result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in:
- Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
- Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
- Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
- Save a copy or print the result for future reference
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 09:45:16 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: 9.9 lakh students await result
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams are now ,awaiting the TSBIE Inter results.
- Sun, 12 Apr 2026 09:33:36 am
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Results at 11 am today
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd will be declared today by the Telangana Board (TGBIE) at 11am today.