Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared the results for the TS inter 2026. As such, the students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The overall pass percentage for First Year stands at 66.20%. The pass percentage for Second Year stands at 70.58%. ...Read More

According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams.

First Year pass percentage:

According to officials, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared for the First Year intermediate exams. The pass percentage this year is 66.20% as 3,23,807 students cleared the exams.

Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app results portal given below.

The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.

How to check result:

Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in: