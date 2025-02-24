Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Minister says situation at accident site ‘critical’
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: A rescue operation to pull out eight workers from a collapsed tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district continues, with agencies such as the Indian Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in addition to the local rescue teams, pressed into service. According to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy's office, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao are on the ground, closely monitoring the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site.
On Saturday morning, a three-metre section of the roof of the under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, trapping the workers, all of whom are from other states.
The trapped workers include Manoj Kumar (Project Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh, Srinivas (Field Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep Sahu (worker) from Jharkhand, Jataks (worker) from Jharkhand, Santosh Sahu (worker) from Jharkhand, Anuj Sahu (worker) from Jharkhand, Sunny Singh (worker) from Jammu & Kashmir, and Gurpreet Singh (worker) from Punjab.
The collapse occurred only four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Minister says situation ‘critical’ at accident site
According to Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the situation at the accident site is ‘critical,’ and water inflow is hampering rescue operations.
"The natural rock formations in the tunnel became loose, which caused sudden water and mud inflow, filling about 12-13 feet of the tunnel. This is a highly challenging situation, and technical experts are working round the clock to resolve the crisis," he explained.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: BJP to seek probe into incident
Telangana BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said, “The SLBC tunnel collapsing is an unfortunate incident, many people are stuck. But however, whatever may be the reasons they will now come out only after detailed inquiries.”
He added, “After the report comes, what are the main reasons, whoever is responsible, then I think the BJP will make a political statement on it, as of now we are with the administration to save the lives of the people.”
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Jharkhand minister at collapse site
With four out of eight trapped workers being from Jharkhand, the state's health minister Irfan Ansari said he is 'closely monitoring' the situation.
"I am constantly in contact with the Secretary there (in Telangana). CM Hemant Soren has spoken to the Telangana CM. As per the information, four to five labourers from Jharkhand are stuck. I am monitoring the situation," Ansari said.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: ‘Very difficult right now,’ says boring machine operator
"Our mission is left for around 200 meters. Dewatering is going on. It is very difficult right now. After dewatering, we will do the cutting," a tunnel boring machine operator said.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Seepage water ‘big problem’ in speeding up rescue operations, say officials
Officiais have told Telangana CM Revanth Reddy that seepage water in the tunnel is a ‘big problem’ to speed up the rescue operations.
“Arrangements have been made to continuously draw out water and supply oxygen in the tunnel. Rescue teams are removing mud mounds in the tunnel and examining alternative routes to reach the accident site,” the officials said.