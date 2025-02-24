Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Minister says situation at accident site ‘critical’

Telangana tunnel collapse: The incident happened at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: A rescue operation to pull out eight workers from a collapsed tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district continues, with agencies such as the Indian Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in addition to the local rescue teams, pressed into service. According to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy's office, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao are on the ground, closely monitoring the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse site....Read More

On Saturday morning, a three-metre section of the roof of the under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, trapping the workers, all of whom are from other states.

The trapped workers include Manoj Kumar (Project Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh, Srinivas (Field Engineer) from Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep Sahu (worker) from Jharkhand, Jataks (worker) from Jharkhand, Santosh Sahu (worker) from Jharkhand, Anuj Sahu (worker) from Jharkhand, Sunny Singh (worker) from Jammu & Kashmir, and Gurpreet Singh (worker) from Punjab.

The collapse occurred only four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus.