Telangana: Woman apprehended for driving car on railway track near Nagulapally station

A 34-year-old woman from Lucknow was rescued by authorities after she drove her car onto a railway track near Nagulapally Railway Station in an alleged attempt to end her life, Vikarabad police said. The gateman on duty noticed the car on the track and immediately alerted railway control and station masters.(HT Photo)

The woman identified as Vomika Soni was later apprehended and has been admitted to a hospital.

As per the statement issued by police, the incident occurred on June 26, 2025. At around 4:00 am, Soni, currently staying at a private hotel accommodation in Goulidoddi, Gachibowli, visited Narsingi Police Station, where she left her mobile phone, handbag, and pet Labrador dog. Later, at 7:04 a.m., she reached LC Gate No. 22, Kondakall, and drove her vehicle onto the railway track near Nagulapally Railway Station with the alleged intention of committing suicide by train collision.

The gateman on duty noticed the car on the track and immediately alerted railway control and station masters. Soni continued to drive along the track for approximately seven kilometres before personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), with support from the local police, intercepted and rescued her, the statement mentioned.

As per the statement, she was first taken to the Chevella Government Hospital for initial medical attention and later referred to the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. She has since been shifted to Yerragadda Mental Hospital for further treatment. Her parents have been informed.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 153 of the Indian Railway Act. She remains under medical care at Yerragadda Hospital, police said.