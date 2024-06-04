Telugu actress Hema arrested after Bengaluru rave party bust

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Telugu actress Hema, also known as Krishna Veni, on Monday, in connection with a rave party bust in Electronic City. Senior CCB officers reported that Hema was detained after failing to provide satisfactory responses during interrogation on Monday. The party, reportedly held under the guise of a birthday celebration for a man named Vasu, involved expenditures estimated at ₹ 50 lakh (File photo)

The CCB subjected the attendees of the party to medical examinations where it was confirmed that Hema had consumed drugs. She had been issued two notices in the past, but she never appeared for questioning.

On Monday, Hema failed to cooperate with the CCB during interrogation, resulting in her arrest. She will be produced before Anakal court on Tuesday.

The CCB issued notices to over 20 individuals, including Hema and another Telugu actress Ashi Roy, who allegedly consumed drugs at the party on May 21. None of the recipients have complied with the CCB’s summons, prompting the police to seek arrest warrants from court.

The CCB also arrested Imran Sharif (35) from Devarajeevana Halli, for supplying drugs at the party. Sharif was found in possession of 40 MDMA pills during the event, and the drugs were subsequently confiscated by authorities. The CCB previously arrested individuals named Siddique, Randeer, and Raj Bhav for selling drugs at the party.

The party, reportedly held under the guise of a birthday celebration for a man named Vasu, involved expenditures estimated at ₹50 lakhs. Around 100-150 people attended the event, where drugs were consumed.

“The accused supplier, who went into hiding after the police busted the party, has been taken into custody now, and an investigation is ongoing about the network of drug supply in the city,” a CCB officer told HT under the condition of anonymity.