Home / India News / Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi passes away due to Covid-19 complications
india news

Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Nandyala Ravi breathed his last on Friday morning in a hospital in Hyderabad, where he was undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Late Telugu writer-director Nandyala Ravi (twitter.com/NagaShaurya)

Telugu film industry expressed shock and grief at the untimely demise of writer-director Nandyala Ravi, who breathed his last on Friday morning, days after being hospitalised in Hyderabad due to complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Ravi, who is survived by his wife, daughter and son, was facing financial crisis during his hospitalisation, and was helped by comic actor Saptagiri, who donated one lakh for Ravi’s treatment.

The late writer-director hailed from Saripalli, near Ganapavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. After initially working as a writer for films like "Nenu Sitamahalakshmi,” Pandem,” “Asadhyudu,” Ravi later ventured into direction with the film, “Lakshmi Rave Ma Intiki”.

Recently, he also worked as a scriptwriter for the film, “Power Play”.

Many Telugu celebrities, including prominent names like Valluripalli Ramesh Babu, KK Radha Mohan, Venugopal Bekkem, Vijay Kumar Konda and Sapthagiri, condoled Ravi's demise.

The Telugu film industry has witnessed the passing away of a number of actors and technicians during the pandemic, including director Akkineni Vinay Kumar, music director KS Chandrasekhar and actor-cum-journalist TNR.

Telugu film industry expressed shock and grief at the untimely demise of writer-director Nandyala Ravi, who breathed his last on Friday morning, days after being hospitalised in Hyderabad due to complications related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Ravi, who is survived by his wife, daughter and son, was facing financial crisis during his hospitalisation, and was helped by comic actor Saptagiri, who donated one lakh for Ravi’s treatment.

The late writer-director hailed from Saripalli, near Ganapavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. After initially working as a writer for films like "Nenu Sitamahalakshmi,” Pandem,” “Asadhyudu,” Ravi later ventured into direction with the film, “Lakshmi Rave Ma Intiki”.

Recently, he also worked as a scriptwriter for the film, “Power Play”.

Many Telugu celebrities, including prominent names like Valluripalli Ramesh Babu, KK Radha Mohan, Venugopal Bekkem, Vijay Kumar Konda and Sapthagiri, condoled Ravi's demise.

The Telugu film industry has witnessed the passing away of a number of actors and technicians during the pandemic, including director Akkineni Vinay Kumar, music director KS Chandrasekhar and actor-cum-journalist TNR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP