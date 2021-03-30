Temperature soars across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is bracing for a scorching summer with day temperature rising in several districts. Jhansi recorded its hottest day in 28 years on Monday with day temperature rising to 42.3 degree Celsius, which was six degrees above normal. The all-time highest day temperature in the district was recorded at 43.3 degree Celsius on March 27, 1982, according to IMD website.

The state capital recorded its hottest day in March in four years. On Monday, the maximum temperature in Lucknow rose to 39 degree Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. The all time highest maximum temperature in Lucknow for the month was 41.1 recorded on March 30, 2017.

“With western disturbances centred over North India and clear sky, maximum temperature is going North gradually. But expect a drop in day temperature from Thursday onward,” Met department director in Lucknow, JP Gupta said.

Day temperature in Prayagraj was 41.4 degree Celsius, the hottest in four years. The all-time highest day temperature in March for Prayagraj was recorded at 42.8 on March 31, 2017. Agra recorded at 41.1 degree Celsius, which was 6.1 degree Celsius above normal temperature.

Gaurav (22), who works with an IT company said, “I never experienced such weather during Holi in Lucknow. It was extremely hot. We had to switch on the ceiling fan. We are about to get our air conditioner serviced because it is just a matter of a few days when day temperature will cross 40 degree Celsius.”

Vineet Gupta, a shopkeeper in Aminabad market said, “It is getting hot with every passing day.”