Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Temple desecrated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, matter being probed: Police
india news

Temple desecrated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, matter being probed: Police

Published on Oct 03, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Police on Saturday registered a case after a temple was allegedly desecrated in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)
By Press Trust of India

Srinagar: Police on Saturday registered a case after a temple was allegedly desecrated in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Senior officials of the police and civil administration visited the Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata Temple in the Mattan area of the south Kashmir district for an on the spot inquiry, they said.

Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the officials said.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla said the culprits will be punished and no one will be allowed to harm social and communal harmony.

“Such immoral and illegal acts will not be tolerated and the culprits will be penalised as per relevant provisions of the law. Nobody will be allowed to harm or disrupt the social and communal harmony in society,” he said.

Singla said the police has registered an FIR and investigation is underway.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and urged police to prosecute the culprits.

“Unacceptable. I strongly condemn this vandalism and urge the administration, especially @JmuKmrPolice police to identify the culprits so they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar also condemned the incident.

“Condemn strongly! The persons responsible should be punished and the society helped to ensure such incidents dont recur,” Akhtar said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nitin Gadkari has shown how power can be used, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Over 900 million Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Bihar bypolls: EC freezes LJP name, symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan & Pashupati Paras

Dismembered body of 24-year-old man found on railway tracks in Karnataka; police suspect hate crime
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP