‘Temple of justice not…:’ What CJI Gavai said on the New Bombay high court building

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the complex in Bandra (East) on Wednesday, he emphasised the new building should not depict an imperial structure and instead be in tune with democratic values imbibed in the Constitution.

The CJI suggested the new complex should shun "extravagance" and noted "judges are no more feudal lords" as they are appointed to serve common citizens.

"Read in some newspapers that the building is extravagant. One lift is provided to be shared by two judges. Judges are no more feudal lords. The judge may be of a high court, a trial court, the Supreme Court. All institutions -- judiciary, executive and legislature -- work under the Constitution to serve the last citizen of the country. To provide justice to society," the CJI stated.

He emphasised maintaining the grandeur and iconic structure of the building.

"While planning court buildings, we concentrate on the needs of judges, but should not forget we exist for the needs of citizens, the litigants," he noted.

"This building should be a temple of justice and not a seven-star hotel,'' he stated.

The CJI, who assumed office on May 14, 2025, said this was his last visit to Maharashtra before demitting the top judicial post on November 24, and noted he was satisfied with the judicial infrastructure in his home state.

"Earlier, I was reluctant to be part of this event. But now I am experiencing gratitude that, as a judge who once discharged his duties in the Bombay High Court, I am ending my tenure by laying the foundation stone of the best court building in the entire country. The judiciary, legislature and executive must work under the Constitution to provide justice to society," he maintained.

"Today is a momentous moment, an important milestone in the history of the Bombay High Court,'' he stated.

CJI Gavai disclosed that initially he was reluctant to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony, but changed his mind when he was told it is not known when a Bombay High Court judge will occupy the country's top judicial post again.

When the building is completed, it will be the most iconic structure on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, he said.

The CJI said he disagreed with the criticism that Maharashtra lags behind in providing infrastructure for the judiciary and pointed out that during his short tenure, he has laid foundation stones or inaugurated several judicial buildings in the state.

He insisted the judiciary exists to serve litigants who come to seek justice.

"Bar and bench are two wheels of the golden chariot of the institution of justice," the CJI stated.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his address, declared the new building will complement the existing historic structure of the Bombay High Court, which, since 1862, has been a witness to several watershed moments and milestones in the country's history.

He noted the old HC building in south Mumbai was completed with an expenditure of ₹16,000, and ₹300 was even saved from the allocated funds.

The CM said he requested well-known architect Hafeez Contractor, who is involved in the project, to ensure the grandeur of the new building was kept democratic and not imperialistic.

Government legal officers should have good space for their offices in the new sprawling premises, he said.

"We (government) are the biggest litigants and there should be space for (our) legal officers," the CM opined.

Fadnavis said he was confident the new HC building would be AI-enabled and would be completed on time.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar noted the foundation stone laying ceremony was a historic moment and a new era in the 150-year-old history of the Bombay High Court.

He informed that 15-acre land has already been transferred for the project and the rest 15 acres will be handed over by March 2026. The new complex will be spread across 50 lakh square feet.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also expressed confidence that the upcoming complex will be iconic.

The entire project will cost more than ₹4,000 crore, but there is no dearth of funds for the complex, he said.

Shinde noted the new building will complement the existing HC structure at Fort in South Mumbai.