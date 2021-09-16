Tension in Assam’s Silchar after missing girl’s body found in Barak River

Tension broke out in Silchar town of Assam on Wednesday afternoon after the body of a 16-year-old girl, who went missing on Sunday, was found floating in the Barak River.

According to the police, at least two persons were arrested after the girl’s father lodged a complaint of abduction, gangrape and murder against six people at Silchar Sadar police station. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused, they said.

“My daughter was gangraped and murdered after being kidnapped. Just after she went missing, we informed the police on Sunday but today, they called to identify our daughter’s body. I have appealed to the higher officials to catch all the culprits and hang them to death,” the minor’s father said.

Outraged over the incident, several locals blocked a bypass road, which connects two national highways through Silchar town, and also set ablaze some vehicles in the Ashram Road area alleging police inaction in the case, people familiar with the matter said.

The mob also reportedly pelted stones on security personnel and set on fire two shops owned by the relative of an accused, prompting police to blank fire to disperse the crowd, the people cited above added.

A team of police, including DIG south Assam, Devjyoti Mukherjee, Cachar district DSP, Dr. Kalyan Kumar Das, officer incharge of Silchar Sadar police station, Chandan Borah, rushed to the spot along with CRPF personnel and a team of fire brigade personnel to take stock of the situation.

“Family members of the girl have claimed that their daughter was raped, they have also lodged a complaint. We are investigating the matter from different aspects. After recovering the dead body, it was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals for postmortem. We have so far apprehended two of the accused individuals and the other accused will be behind bars soon,” Cachar district superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur Dhillon said.

Some locals in Ashram Road claimed the prime accused was involved with supply of drugs to students in the area and that the alleged murder was connected to this case. Police, however, could not confirm the allegation and said a probe would be launched into the matter.

On the blank fire, Dhillon said, “People were angry and we can understand their emotions. Our officials tried to convince them by saying that we have arrested a few of the accused. But some people were continuously provoking others, so we had to take a step. Non-lethal weapons were used to control the situation.”