‘Tera bhi number aayega’: Dipke jokes Saurav Das next in line to get beaten up after ‘assault’ on other members

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke joked about co-convenor Saurav Das being the next in line to get beaten up after Dipke and fellow co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were allegedly attacked in separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke joked about co-convenor Saurav Das being the next in line to get beaten up. (PTI/HT File Photo)

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“We are the kind of people who come back after getting beaten up. I got beaten up, he got beaten up, and only Saurav is left,” Dipke said in an interview with News24, with both Ranka and Das present.

He then turned to Das and jokingly said, “Tera bhi number aayega (Your turn will come too).”

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Dipke assaulted in Jaipur

The CJP founder was reportedly attacked in Jaipur in June this year before he could address a group of protesters.

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{{^usCountry}} He was being carried on the shoulders of his supporters when some people in the crowd allegedly grabbed his scarf, slapped him several times and tried to pull him down, as seen in videos obtained by HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was being carried on the shoulders of his supporters when some people in the crowd allegedly grabbed his scarf, slapped him several times and tried to pull him down, as seen in videos obtained by HT. {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed that "some people from RSS" were responsible for the assault, and said it was an attempt to shift focus away from the concerns raised by students.

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"There were some people belonging to RSS, and there is nothing new in it," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Bhagwat is your mentor, listen to him': Dipke alleges BJP-RSS divide over Gen Z

Ranka, CJP team ‘attacked’ in Jaipur too

Last week, Ranka and other party volunteers were allegedly attacked while travelling to inspect a government school in Jaipur’s Bagru assembly constituency.

Speaking to HT, Ranka alleged that the attackers assaulted him and other CJP volunteers. “They attacked us and fractured the arm of one of our volunteers,” he said, alleging that those involved were workers of the ruling BJP.

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A purported video of the incident showed a group of people confronting the CJP team, while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” were also heard.

The BJP has denied the allegations. Rajasthan BJP minister Jawahar Singh Bedham alleged that Congress workers were operating behind the CJP.

“People of Congress wear different masks, visit villages and want to disrupt the peace there. People are giving them a reply,” Bedham told ANI. He added, “People of Congress are wearing this CJP mask... Nobody cares about Congress, so they are wearing someone else's mask.”