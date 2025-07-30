‘Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand’: What EaseMyTrip said pulling out of India-Pak WCL match

EaseMyTrip on Wednesday announced that it will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan semi-final match in the ongoing World Championship of Legends, saying that "terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand". The company is one of the sponsors for the WCL. EaseMyTrip was one of the sponsors for the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. (X/@WclLeague)

In a post on X, EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti lauded Team India for their "outstanding performance in the WCL, you've made the nation proud".

“However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism,” Pitti said in a post on X.

Pitti further said that the people of the nation have spoken, adding that his company hears them. "EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL," he added.

The company co-founder said that some things are always bigger than sport. "Nation first business later Always. Jai Hind," Pitti posted on X.

The relations between India and Pakistan have been strained more than ever since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. India imposed several diplomatic restraints on Pakistan just a day after the attack, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

On May 7, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' and struck nine terror infrastructures within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While Pakistan tried to launch a military retaliation, India's air defence system and armed forces thwarted these attacks.

India also struck Pakistani military airbases. Later on May 10, India and Pakistan arrived at a ceasefire understanding.

Earlier as well, India opted out of facing Pakistan in the league stage amid the national tensions after the Pahalgam attack.

Meanwhile, the WCL organisers are yet to release a formal statement on whether the semi-final will proceed as scheduled.