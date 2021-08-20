Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Terror forces' presence never permanent: PM Modi
india news

Terror forces’ presence never permanent: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Destructive and terror forces may be dominant for some time, but their existence is never permanent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, against the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan, prompting thousands of citizens to flee the country.

During a virtual address, Modi cited the example of the historic Somnath temple, which despite being torn down several times over centuries, has managed to stand the test of time. “Somnath temple is a symbol of trust and assurance for the entire world. Forces of destruction who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent,” he said. 

The Prime Minister, who is also the chairman of the Shree Somnath Trust, made the remarks while laying the foundation stone for four projects, worth 83 crore, in Somnath, including — Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, Parvati Temple and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.

“This temple was demolished numerous times over several centuries in the past. Idols of deities were also desecrated. Attempts were made to erase its existence. But it came up again in its full glory every time it was demolished,” he added.

During the address, Modi highlighted his government’s focus on tourism and pointed to the jump in India’s rank in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index -- from 65th in 2013 to 34th in 2019.

The PM also stressed the importance of religious tourism in the country, saying that out of the total 40 pilgrimage places covered under the Centre’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme, the work on 15 projects was already over.

“We are now planning to connect Somnath with other tourist spots and cities of the state so that people who visit one place are encouraged to visit other places too,” he said, adding that the Centre has identified 19 iconic tourist destinations across the country for further development. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries attended the programme at a temple auditorium, while While Union home minister Amit Shah participated virtually.

Reacting to the PM’s speech, former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhwadia said, “Modi always tries to create a scare among the people in the name of terrorism, but he goes silent when it comes to action.”

 “Why is he not spelling out his position on the situation in Afghanistan? Whatever happened to his foreign policy, which has failed there (in Afghanistan) as also in China,” he added.

