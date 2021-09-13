Terrorist guns down J&K cop

Srinagar: A Jammu & Kashmir policeman was killed on Sunday after a suspected terrorist fired at him in Srinagar’s old city area, police said.

Probationary sub-inspector (SI) Arshid Ahmad was shot at twice from behind in Khanyar area, police said. He was immediately rushed to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura where he succumbed to injuries, they added.

“It is a very tragic incident. We have lost a young and brave officer who was just at the threshold of his service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed at a hospital for a check up of an accused and while he was coming back, he was shot at. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The perpetrators of the crime involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice,” J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh said, refusing to disclose any details on the accused.

SKIMS medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan also said the cop succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Ahmad was a resident of Kupwara in north Kashmir and was posted at Khanyar police station.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the terrorist using a small weapon to fire at Ahmad from a very close range before fleeing the spot.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were among those who condemned the attack on the cop.

“Saddened to hear about the death of Jammu and Kashmir Police sub inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace and condolences to his family,” Mufti tweeted.

“Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of sub inspector Arshid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid a place in Jannat,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah posted on the micro-blogging site.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said: “SI Arshid Ahmed martyred. May Allah grant him Jannat. The terrorists have yet again made an addition to the army of orphans.”

Sunday’s incident comes amid an increasing attack on police personnel in the Valley.

On August 3, a cop and a civilian were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire at a police rakshak vehicle at Sheraz Chowk.

Four days later, another cop was killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In June, inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was killed after terrorists opened fire at him at Nowgam, near his residence in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a gun fight between security forces and terrorists broke out in Rajouri district earlier during the day, officials familiar with the matter said.

The incident took place after security forces launched a security operation in the upper reaches of the district following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area.

The terrorists opened fire on the joint search parties of the Army and police in the forest area of Dori Maal near Barote Gali in Manjakote area, the officials cited above said.

The gunfight lasted for several hours but there was no immediate report of any casualty on either side.

“The encounter is going on and further details are awaited,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.