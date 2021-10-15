Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Terrorist involved in targeted killings in Kashmir gunned down
india news

Terrorist involved in targeted killings in Kashmir gunned down

Security forces received information about the presence of militants in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, following which a cordon and search operation there, police said.
Police said the search operation turned into an encounter in which one militant was killed.(ANI)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

A terrorist involved in the targeted killings of civilians from minority communities in Srinagar was gunned down Friday in an anti-terror operation in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to J&K police, security agencies received the information about the presence of the terrorist, Shahid Bashir Sheikh, in the Wahibug area of Pulwama, prompting a search and cordon operation.

Police said that the slain terrorist was a resident of Srinagar.

"One #terrorist of #Srinagar City involved in recent civilian killing, neutralised in #Pulwama #encounter," Vijay Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, tweeted.

One AK-47 rifle, along with ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter, police said.

"He (Sheikh) was involved in the killing of a civilian, Mohammad Shafi Dar -- an employee of Power Development Department, on 2/10/21. An AK-47 rifle was used in that killing,” news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Security forces have intensified counterterrorism operations in the Valley after Pakistan-based as well as Pakistan-backed terrorist groups stepped up attacks in the region, particularly targeting the civilians from Hindu and Sikh communities.

At least 11 terrorists from organisations ranging from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Force (TRF) have been neutralised in the last 10 days.

“After civilian attacks, we started offensive ops. 8 encounters took place and 11 terrorists killed. After civilian killings, terrorists in Srinagar city fled to South Kashmir - one killed in Shopian and Shahid, who had killed PDD staff, killed in today's Pulwama encounter,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

jammu and kashmir
