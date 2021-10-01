Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian, operation on
india news

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian, operation on

A police spokesman said the operation is still underway as they suspect more terrorists to be hiding in the area.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Image for representation. (FILE PHOTO)

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Rakhama village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

Police and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Shopian late last night resulting in an encounter in which the terrorist was killed.

A police spokesman said the operation is still underway as they suspect more terrorists to be hiding in the area.

In the last nine days, eight terrorists were killed in different operations in Kashmir and a Pakistani terrorist was captured alive near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, officials said. Among the killed terrorists, four are believed to be fresh infiltrators who were killed in Hatlanga and Uri while an 18-year-old Pakistani terrorist surrendered after his accomplice, another foreign terrorist, was killed soon after they crossed the fence on the LoC on Tuesday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IAF officer alleges she was subjected to two-finger test. What does SC say?

Religious places in Delhi permitted to allow worshippers

Digvijaya Singh praises RSS, Shah for support during his Narmada Sewa Yatra

Centre extends ‘disturbed area’ tag for 3 Arunachal districts bordering Assam
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP