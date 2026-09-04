Terrorist killed in joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

One terrorist was killed on Friday in a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a forested area deep inside Budgam district, an official statement said.

File photo of security forces conducting a search operation. (Photo for representation) (ANI)

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Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X, "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress."

The operation remains underway as security forces continue to search for another terrorist believed to be hiding in the same area, news agency PTI reported.

The identity of the terrorist killed in the operation has not yet been established.