Amit Shah hails ‘high synergy level’, CRPF DG says ‘some dishes best served cold’ after key Kulgam encounter
Union home minister Amit Shah also took to X and confirmed that Bhat was “neutralised”.
Moments after Mohammed Lateef Bhat, the most wanted local terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir and believed to be the last known active local commander in South Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam, several reactions poured in, including from the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and union home minister Amit Shah
Taking to X, CRPF chief GP Singh wrote that "some dishes are best served cold."
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Union home minister Amit Shah also took to X and confirmed that Bhat was “neutralised”.
“With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies,” he wrote on X.
Following the confirmation of the encounter and killing of Bhat, Kashmir Zone Police stated that it also recovered a weapon from the encounter site.
In another post, Jammu and Kashmir police also alluded to the encounter and said: "You can run, but you can't hide."
Bhat, 23, had been trapped inside a mosque in Zangalgam village since Wednesday morning, after security forces launched an operation to track him down. The village was cordoned off, and personnel had attempted to persuade him to surrender, but he refused.
The operation came two days after security forces killed his associate Umar Nisar Dar in a gunfight near the Laroo bypass in Kulgam. Bhat had escaped the cordon during that encounter, prompting an extensive search across the area.
The terrorist, who was on the run for a year, was confirmed to have been killed on Wednesday morning.
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