Moments after Mohammed Lateef Bhat, the most wanted local terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir and believed to be the last known active local commander in South Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam, several reactions poured in, including from the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and union home minister Amit Shah Bhat, 23, had been trapped inside a mosque in Zangalgam village since Wednesday morning, after security forces launched an operation to track him down (Sourced/ANI) Taking to X, CRPF chief GP Singh wrote that "some dishes are best served cold." Also Read | Lateef Bhat: Carpenter who became one of Kashmir’s most wanted terrorists

Deep Dive How was Mohammed Lateef Bhat killed in the Kulgam encounter? Why were security forces searching for Lateef Bhat? Did security forces try to persuade Lateef Bhat to surrender?

Union home minister Amit Shah also took to X and confirmed that Bhat was “neutralised”. “With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy. The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies,” he wrote on X.

Following the confirmation of the encounter and killing of Bhat, Kashmir Zone Police stated that it also recovered a weapon from the encounter site. In another post, Jammu and Kashmir police also alluded to the encounter and said: "You can run, but you can't hide."