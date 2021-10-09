Terrorist shot dead as police bust J&K cell

A terrorist was killed and another escaped during a brief shootout in Srinagar’s Natipora area on Friday evening, a police spokesman said, adding that the terrorists fired at a local police team which hit back at them.

Srinagar police are on high alert in the wake of heightened terrorist activity in the city and checking of vehicles has been stepped up.

“During the encounter, one militant got neutralised but one escaped. Arms and ammunition were recovered,” the spokesman said. According to an identity card recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian.

Friday’s action busted a terror module aimed at targeting minorities and civilians. Several such modules of three members each backed by the TRF have been set up, armed with light weapons and headed by Pakistani nationals with Indians involved as overground operatives.

The terrorist killed in Friday’s encounter was an Indian and the one who escaped was Pakistani.

