Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Terrorist shot dead as police bust J&K cell
india news

Terrorist shot dead as police bust J&K cell

Srinagar police are on high alert in the wake of heightened terrorist activity in the city and checking of vehicles has been stepped up.
The terrorist killed in Friday’s encounter was an Indian and the one who escaped was Pakistani.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar/new Delhi

A terrorist was killed and another escaped during a brief shootout in Srinagar’s Natipora area on Friday evening, a police spokesman said, adding that the terrorists fired at a local police team which hit back at them.

Srinagar police are on high alert in the wake of heightened terrorist activity in the city and checking of vehicles has been stepped up.

“During the encounter, one militant got neutralised but one escaped. Arms and ammunition were recovered,” the spokesman said. According to an identity card recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian.

Friday’s action busted a terror module aimed at targeting minorities and civilians. Several such modules of three members each backed by the TRF have been set up, armed with light weapons and headed by Pakistani nationals with Indians involved as overground operatives.

The terrorist killed in Friday’s encounter was an Indian and the one who escaped was Pakistani.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lakhimpur: SC pulls up UP police over delay in arrests

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: States to hold key meet today

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Union minister's son may appear before cops today

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM's son booked for rioting: Police
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP