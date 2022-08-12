Terrorist with Jaish links tasked to kill Nupur Sharma arrested from UP's Saharanpur

A terrorist with alleged links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and tasked with carrying out an attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was arrested from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the accused, Mohammad Nadeem (25), who is a resident of Kunda Kala village under Gangoh police station area in Saharanpur district.

In a statement, Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said chats and voice messages recovered from Nadeem's phone messages were traced to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

A PTI report said two SIM cards and literature on preparing various kinds bombs were also recovered from him. He was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the ATS police station in Lucknow, the statement said.

According to reports, Nadeem said during interrogation that he was in direct contact with the JeM since 2018 and the outfit had invited him over to Pakistan and Syria for special training, the statement said, adding he had been waiting for a visa.

Sharma's comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate in May had sparked outrage and protests across the country and abroad, prompting the BJP to suspend her as its national spokesperson. She had received several death threats too.

