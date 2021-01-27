Grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam, 4 Army personnel injured
Four personnel of a road opening party of the Indian Army were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The attack took place on a highway at Shamshipura in Kulgam district of the Union territory.
"Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the Army's spokesperson said.
Earlier, there was some confusion over the nature of the terrorist attack; while police control room in Kulgam said it appeared to be a grenade attack, local reports said the terrorists fired at the army personnel.
(This is a developing story, more details awaited)
