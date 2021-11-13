Terrorists attack convoy of Assam Rifles unit commanding officer in Manipur; wife, son were with officer

In a major terrorist attack in Manipur, the convoy of a commanding officer of an Assam Rifled unit was ambushed in Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district, reports said. Colonel Viplav Tripathi's wife and son were there in the convoy. Casualties are feared, news agency ANI reported. Manipur-based People's Liberation Army is suspected behind the attack.

More details awaited.

