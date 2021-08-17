Home / India News / Terrorists fire at BJP leader in Kulgam; second such killing in Kashmir in Aug
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Police standing guard at an encounter site in Kulgam. (ANI)
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Police standing guard at an encounter site in Kulgam. (ANI)
india news

Terrorists fire at BJP leader in Kulgam; second such killing in Kashmir in Aug

Javeed Ahmad Dar, constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, was shifted to a hospital after militants fired upon him at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Terrorists shot dead a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Javeed Ahmad Dar, constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, was shifted to a hospital after militants fired upon him at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam.

The BJP’s media cell head in Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad condemned the killing, news agency ANI reported.

This is the second killing of a BJP leader by militants in Kashmir in August.

On August 9, terrorists had barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, and shot at them from a close range. Sixty-five-year-old Dar was the Kulgam district president of BJP Kisan Morcha and a sarpanch. His wife was also a panch from the same village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kashmir militant kashmir bjp leader
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.