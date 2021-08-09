BJP leader, his wife shot dead by militants in J&K’s Anantnag

Militants on Monday afternoon killed a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his wife in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town.

Militants barged into the rented accommodation of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, and shot at them from close range. The couple was later rushed to government medical college in Anantnag where doctors declared them brought dead.

Sixty-five-year-old Dar was the Kulgam district president of BJP Kisan Morcha and a sarpanch. His wife was also a panch from the same village.

BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the killings and said, “He (Dar) was without security and lived in a rented accommodation. Like Dar, there are many BJP leaders who have no security.”

Also Read | Deterioration in security situation in Afghanistan is serious, says Jaishankar

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha termed the killings an act of cowardice.“I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala, Kulgam.This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief,” tweeted Sinha.

Former J&K chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killings. “Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President and his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families and loved ones,” she tweeted.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family and colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat.”

(With agency inputs)