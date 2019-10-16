Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir

india

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:09 IST

One fruit trader was killed and another injured critically by terrorists near village Trenz in Shopian district on Wednesday evening said police. This is the third such incident in Jammu and Kashmir in last three days.

The latest incident occurred around 7:30 pm when three to four unknown militants fired upon two Punjab-based apple traders, Charanjeet Singh & Sanjeev at Trenz, killing the former. Sanjeev was immediately taken to the Pulwama district hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Earlier today, a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of south Kashmir. Sethi Kumar Sagar, a resident of Besoli area of Chhattisgarh, was a brick kiln worker. He was killed by terrorists when he was walking with another civilian near Kakpora railway station.

On Monday, two militants, including a suspected Pakistan national had shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in the district. The deceased were identified as Sharief Khan.Police said the attack was carried out in desperation as fruit transportation had picked up in the Valley.

Post-paid cellular phone services were restored in Kashmir on Monday after a 72-day communication blackout following the August 5 abrogation of Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

In a major success for the security forces today, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag. The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.The three terrorists were in their early 20s and had joined terror groups recently, officials said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 21:33 IST