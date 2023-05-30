Terrorists kill civilian in Anantnag, say police

Terrorists on Monday shot dead a civilian in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said. National Conference (NC) vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident. (Getty Images)

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Deepak Kumar, worked at a private circus mela at an amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag. “Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepak R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Police said the victim was attacked near Janglaat Mandi and soon after the incident the area was cordoned off and searches conducted to trace the attackers.

A case has been registered, police said. Expressing grief over the incident, National Conference (NC) vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepak who worked with a travelling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepak’s soul rest in peace.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted, “Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family... This speaks volumes about GOI’s policy which have been a monumental failure in J&K.”

In February, Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit from Pulwama, was fired upon by terrorists.