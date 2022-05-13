Terrorists kill staffer in Kashmir tehsil office

A government employee belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community was killed by two terrorists inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the terrorists entered the tehsil office in Chadoora town and opened fire at Rahul Bhat, who was a clerk posted there.

The 45-year-old, who was residing in a migrant colony at Sheikhpura, was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that two terrorists are involved in this heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

According to news agency PTI, a little-known outfit, Kashmir Tigers, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As Bhat’s body arrived in Sheikhpura, dozens of Kashmiri Pandits in Vessu staged protests, seeking punishment for the accused. They also raised slogans against the administration.

The incident was also condemned by leaders and political parties of the Union territory.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J&K Govt stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack. “I unequivocally condemn the murderous militant attack on Rahul Bhat. Rahul was a government employee working in the tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family,” the former chief minister tweeted.

“This young man had his entire life ahead of him & to know that his life was so cruelly extinguished today is tragic,” he added.

“ Another life ended and another family devastated... It also belies the false claims of normalcy in Kashmir,” Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Thursday’s killing was the latest in a spate of attacks on civilians, minorities, outsiders and security personnel in recent months, prompting authorities to step up vigil and intensify counter-terror operations in the region.

On April 13, Satish Kumar Singh, a resident of Kakran in Kulgam, was killed by terrorists. On April 7, Sonu Sharma, a migrant labourer, was injured after terrorists fired at him in Pulwama district.

On April 3, two migrant labourers – Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh – from Punjab were injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama district.