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Tezpur University student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected: Assam police

A 20-year-old BSc student from Assam’s Tezpur University was found hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday. Police suspect suicide.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026, 20:07:12 IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 20-year-old student of Assam’s Tezpur University was found dead in his hostel room on the university campus on Wednesday afternoon, with police suspecting suicide.

Tezpur University student from Nagaon district found dead in his hostel room
Tezpur University student from Nagaon district found dead in his hostel room

Sonitpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Barun Purkayastha said the Bachelor of Science (BSc) student was found hanging in his hostel room, with the door locked from inside.

“We received the information at around 1:30pm. The body was recovered by our team and it was sent to the Kanaklata Civil Hospital (KCH), where the doctors confirmed the death before the postmortem was conducted,” he said.

Registrar of the university Chandan Goswami told HT that the deceased was a resident of Nagaon district and was pursuing a BSc in the Integrated Chemistry department.

“He was sharing a room with another student who went to class in the morning. When the roommate returned around 1:30pm, he found the room locked from inside and, through the ventilator, saw his fellow student hanging,” Goswami said.

Police officers said a diary was found, but its contents could not be shared as the matter was under investigation.

“We are investigating the matter and the university authorities are cooperating with us,” SSP Purkayastha said, adding that statements of other students and staff familiar with the incident would be recorded as per the law.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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