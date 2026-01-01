Tezpur University V-C sent on leave after 100-day protest; probe panel set up

NEW DELHI: The Union ministry of education has asked Tezpur University vice-chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to proceed on leave immediately and set up a three-member inquiry committee to investigate allegations against him. Tezpur: Security personnel stand guard as students block the exit during a protest against vice chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh in Sonitpur district of Assam (PTI FILE PHOTO)

The ministry has also appointed Professor Amrendra Kumar Das of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati as the university’s pro vice-chancellor.

The move comes nearly three months after students and faculty members at the central university launched an agitation in mid-September 2025 over alleged administrative, ecological and financial irregularities during Singh’s tenure. On December 29, the protesters marked 100 days of agitation with a 24-hour hunger strike, demanding his removal and swift intervention by the central government.

Ministry officials said the three-member inquiry committee will be headed by Prof. N. Lokendra Singh, vice-chancellor of Manipur University, and will include Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, vice-chancellor of Nagaland University, and Prof. Manish R. Joshi, secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC).

The panel will examine all issues related to the ongoing situation at the university including the allegations against the vice chancellor.

“The vice-chancellor, Tezpur University shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately, and shall remain on leave till the completion of the enquiry,” said an education ministry official

An office memorandum issued by the ministry on December 31 stated that the three-member committee was tasked with conducting a detailed, comprehensive inquiry into the findings and recommendations of the fact-finding committee report set up by Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on October 8.

This committee visited the campus in mid-October. Its report hasn’t been made public.

The three-member committee set up by the ministry is also tasked with examining the circumstances that led to the present crisis, including the resignations tendered and the assumption of charge by various university functionaries.

Since the unrest began, at least 11 faculty members and senior officials have resigned from their posts or from the university.

In addition, the committee will visit the campus, interact with all stakeholders, and review relevant documents, communications, and records as deemed necessary.

The committee has been told to submit its report “as early as possible and within a maximum duration of three months”.

The situation at Tezpur University has remained tense since mid-September when students accused the vice-chancellor and the administration of disrespecting cultural icon Zubeen Garg during a period of public mourning. The protests also centred on alleged financial irregularities and claims of deforestation and ecological damage on the campus under Singh’s tenure.

Tensions escalated on September 22 following a heated confrontation between the vice chancellor and students, after which Singh stayed off campus.