T’gana man out on bail for pregnant wife’s murder killed by her brother

A 26-year-old man out on bail for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old pregnant wife who was also a popular YouTuber, was hacked to death by her brother in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, police said on Friday, adding that he was arrested.

India News

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Nizamabad assistant commissioner of police B Prasad told reporters that the murder took place at the busy Raja Rajendra Crossroads in the town on Thursday evening. A group of four men, who came in a car, intercepted Chittari Haribabu while he was going to get a bottle of water near a roadside kiosk.

“One person got out of the car, attacked Haribabu on the neck and head with a machete used for cutting coconuts killing him on the spot,” the ACP said, adding it all happened in a span of 10 seconds.

Haribabu’s brother-in-law surrendered to the police in the early hours of Friday claiming responsibility for the murder, police said.

Santosh, a resident of Madhapur in Korutla mandal of Jagitial district, released a video on social media, purportedly claiming that he killed Haribabu to avenge the death of his younger sister, Vaishnavi.

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{{^usCountry}} The ACP said that Vaishnavi, who was running a YouTube channel Vaishu Amma, had married Haribabu, a resident of Asukonigutta in Korutla town, in a love marriage in August 2025. The couple subsequently began living at Haribabu’s family home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ACP said that Vaishnavi, who was running a YouTube channel Vaishu Amma, had married Haribabu, a resident of Asukonigutta in Korutla town, in a love marriage in August 2025. The couple subsequently began living at Haribabu’s family home. {{/usCountry}}

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The relationship reportedly became strained when Vaishnavi was four months pregnant. A quarrel allegedly broke out between the couple on the night of March 17. The following morning, Vaishnavi was found dead in a pool of blood.

Haribabu was accused of strangling Vaishnavi and stabbing her before fleeing the scene. Police arrested him two days after the incident. He was subsequently released on bail on August 15.

After coming out on bail, Haribabu reportedly went to Anantapur, where he worked at a unit manufacturing Ganesh idols. His mother had also been arrested in connection with the case and was released on bail recently.

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She had since been staying in a rented house in Nizamabad, and was earning a livelihood by selling corn on the roadside. “Haribabu came to Nizamabad three days ago to meet his mother and was murdered on Thursday evening,” ACP Prasad said.

The entire attack was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police are examining the footage as part of their investigation to establish the sequence of events and identify the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In the video released on social media, Santosh said that he had come to Nizamabad for some work and that he happened to see Haribabu there. He claimed that he then attacked and killed him.

“On Thursday night, he went to Korutla town and surrendered at a police station in the early hours of Friday. He has been brought to Nizamabad II Town police station for questioning,” the ACP added.

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