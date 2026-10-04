Thackeray cousins’ ‘Garjana Morcha’ demands scrapping of SIR, return to ballot papers

Opposition leaders united at the ‘Garjana Morcha’, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday, demanding the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and an end to the use of EVMs, with elections instead being conducted through ballot papers.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and leaders from Congress and NCP (SP) lead the 'Virat Garjana Morcha' from Metro Cinema to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday. (PTI)

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Raj Thackeray said the entire SIR process should be cancelled and demanded that elections should no longer be conducted through EVMs.

“There should be only ballot paper voting. When we will take up this issue in Delhi, two demands should be on our focus. First cancellation of the entire SIR process and second election on the ballot paper," said Raj Thackeray.

Raj added that people are not angry at seeing the BJP and its allies in power, but are angry at the way they came to power and how they are misusing it.

"One person Adani is getting everything from Forests, project contracts" said Raj.

Uddhav calls it a ‘fight to save democracy’

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{{^usCountry}} Uddhav Thackeray said the gathering was not a battle for any political party but a fight to save the nation and democracy. “We welcome Make in India. But if a dictator is made in India, we will all unite and end his regime,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uddhav Thackeray said the gathering was not a battle for any political party but a fight to save the nation and democracy. “We welcome Make in India. But if a dictator is made in India, we will all unite and end his regime,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Uddhav said India had now stood up against “vote chor”. Targeting the BJP, Uddhav said the party was incapable of running the government and alleged that it was using power to take political revenge. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming he was the first prime minister against whom people across the country were expressing anger.

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Referring to Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany, Uddhav said dictators ultimately faced consequences, pointing out that Hitler was forced to commit suicide while other Nazi leaders were tried and punished.

Congress reiterates alleged ‘vote chori’

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat alleged that the Mahayuti government came to power through “vote chori”, claiming it was otherwise impossible for the ruling alliance to defeat the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi had been raising the issue of “vote chori” by the BJP, with the alleged help of the Election Commission, for several years. He claimed that two election commissioners had now exposed alleged malpractices involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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“We have a historical responsibility to save democracy and the Constitution. Let us unite for it,” Thorat said.

NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said the BJP’s “dictatorial regime” would face its first defeat in Maharashtra. He too demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers.

The march, held at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai, saw the participation of leaders and thousands of workers from opposition parties, presenting a united front against the electoral process.