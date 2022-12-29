‘Is this a joke?': Journalist tweets on mid-air brawl, calls out Thai airline

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST

The fight took place mid-air on a Thai Smile Airways Flight between Bangkok and Kolkata on December 27, the video of which has gone viral.

The mid-air brawl took place on board flight between Bangkok and Kolkata.(Twitter/ANI)
ByAryan Prakash

The video of a mid-air fight between two passenger on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight has broken the internet. Social media is painted with the footage of two men engaged in a fight on the Thai Smile Airways flight. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has now sought a detailed report from the concerned authority over the scuffle.Senior journalist Vishnu Som in a Twitter thread has narrated the sequence of events leading to the ugly brawl on the flight, questioning why none of the passengers were offloaded as the incident reportedly took place before take-off.According to Som, a passenger on seat 37C refused to make his seat upright before taking off, leading to other passengers complaining about him. The crew informed the Captain as the flight was delayed for a short period.

One of the passengers, who was seated on 41C, got up and started bashing the co-traveller who had refused to make his seat upright. As seen in the video, the fight intensified and timely action was required.The NDTV journalist questioned why did the airline continue with the flight while just ensuring that none of the offending passengers are served alcohol.“Is this a joke? You just had a serious incident where passengers go and bash each other up and you just continue to fly? ”, Som tweeted.

Som further asked, “How is this not a violation of international aviation protocol? You have violent passengers onboard. What would your crew have done if they got violent again? How could you as an airline guarantee the safety of passengers onboard if there was another flight?”

In his Twitter thread, Som said that the BCAS may not be able to do very much since the incident took place in Bangkok. In such a situation, how could the airlines which allowed this sort of thing be allowed to operate as usual, he asked.“Finally - it's unclear if these passengers will get away with this punch-up ... At the moment, no action against them ... Looks like they may well be your co-passengers in your next flight in our friendly skies”, he said.

