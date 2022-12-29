‘Unacceptable’: Union minister slams brawl in flight, announces action

A police complaint has been filed against passengers involved in a brawl on board Thai Smile Airways flight between Bangkok and Kolkata, the video of which has gone viral.“With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable”, the minister tweeted.According to report, the scuffle erupted inside Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata on December 27. A passenger was attacked by his co-traveller after he did not make the seat upright before take-off. The video of the passengers engaged in a violent fight inside the aircraft had gone viral.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security filed a police complaint regarding the scuffle between the passengers on the flight. "BCAS has examined all reports from various entities, including those on social media and has taken a serious view of the incident. It has filed a police case under appropriate sections against all involved in the jurisdictional police station in Bidhannagar, West Bengal. The police has already started its investigations. Further action shall follow," BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan had told PTI.Under fire for allowing the flight to take off despite the violent fight, the Thai airline reportedly issued an apology on its Twitter handle, which isn't a verified one. “THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident”, the post on the handle bearing the name of the airline read.

