Thane: All 33 accused of gang-raping Dombivli minor arrested, say police

With the arrest of two more persons on Monday, all 33 accused in the alleged gangrape of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane district have been held, Manpada police said.

The two accused, police added, were arrested late on Sunday and early on Monday from various locations in Thane.

“Both the accused were arrested from different locations in the district. All the 33 accused named in the first information report (FIR) have now been arrested and no new names have cropped up in the investigation so far,” senior police inspector Dadahari Chaure said.

With all the accused under arrest, the police’s priority will now be to file its chargesheet in the case, Chaure added. Of the total accused, two minors were detained last week and sent to a juvenile home in Bhiwandi.

In her complaint on September 22, the survivor alleged that it all started in January when a man she was in a relationship with, threatened to leak their private videos and forced her to have physical relations with some of his friends and acquaintances.

All the accused then raped the girl, a resident of Dombivli (East), at various locations such as Dombivli, Murbad and Badlapur in Thane district and Rabale in Navi Mumbai on multiple occasions till September, officials familiar with the matter said.

The matter, however, came to light earlier this month when the survivor approached a relative over the prolonged sexual abuse.

Based on the survivor’s statements, the FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A special investigation team was also formed to probe the case.

While the FIR was initially filed against 27 people, more were arrested later when several other names cropped up during the probe.

The survivor, who was admitted to a government hospital in Kalwa for medical examinations, was discharged on Saturday and provided police protection.

Inquiries are still underway to collect corroborative evidence that can be presented in court, along with the victim’s statement and results of her medical examination, the officials cited above said.