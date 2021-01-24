‘Thank you West Bengal’ tweets PM Modi as he shares video of his Kolkata visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to share a video montage from his recent visit to Kolkata on the eve of Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. “Thank you West Bengal for the overwhelming affection yesterday. Here are some highlights from the #ParakramDivas programme in Kolkata.” he tweeted.
The video includes pictures and videos of the Prime Minister’s at Victoria Memorial to mark the occasion of ParakramDivas, Shubhash Chandra Bose’s residence amongst others, with sound bites from his speech at the former added for effect.
“Today’s visit to Kolkata has made me think, 125 years ago on this day on Mother India’s lap a brave son was born who gave a new direction to the dream of an independent India” PM Modi can be heard saying at the beginning of the video.
Glimpses of the Prime Minister at the freedom fighter’s Elgin Road residence, where the PM was given a tour by his grand nephew, Sugato Bose, and his brother Sumantro Bose, can be seen throughout the video. In another frame West Bengal’s governor Jagdeep Dhankar can be seen behind the Prime Minister as he waves to the crowd at Victoria Memorial.
“I am thinking of Netaji, I am thinking of my countrymen” said the Prime Minister.
PM Modi said the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat project, which focuses on indigenous production of all products, would have made Bose proud had he been around.
“The nation is following the path Netaji showed. I often think how Netaji would feel seeing India surging ahead, its army getting modern weapons and planes like Rafale guarding the nation. How proud he must have felt seeing India giving vaccines to other nations,” said the Prime Minister.
“The role Netaji played in India’s freedom struggle has to be emulated by Bengal for the Atmanirbhar Bharat project” the PM can be heard saying as the video concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China hold military talks to defuse LAC tensions
- The situation in the Ladakh sector remains tense and the ongoing military and diplomatic dialogue has not yielded results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Over 16 lakh inoculated in 9 days, Karnataka leads the way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Tikamgarh district of MP, primary school converted into cow shelter
- A school teacher said more than 200 cows destroyed the kitchen garden and at least 100 plants of flowers, fruits and medicinal plant in the school premises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Time capsule to be buried on Republic Day to mark 100 years of AMU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner issues circular for tractor rally
- The circular said that all officers and personnel as well as CAPF and any other force deployed for the Republic Day Parade security arrangements should be made aware and be prepared that they will be required for law and order arrangements immediately after the official celebration is over.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road movement ahead of Republic Day
- Delhi traffic police requested road users to accordingly plan their journies and avoid the route of parade and tableaux, from 4 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Thank you West Bengal’ tweets PM Modi as he shares video of his Kolkata visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh police arrest man trying to sell tiger skin
- According to the FIR registered by the police, the estimated value of the tiger skin that was seized is ₹40 lakh in the international market.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar wishes speedy recovery to Lalu, but won't call. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight CAs among 258 arrested since mid-November in GST fraud
- One CA was arrested on Saturday along with four businessmen in Jaipur for operating 25 fake firms to fraudulently avail and pass on input tax credit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress slams Center over petrol, diesel price hike
- While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken demanded an explanation of how exactly has the government spent ₹20 lakh crore that it "collected by multiple hikes in excise duty on both petrol and diesel" in last six years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh grip of chill in north, central India over next 3-4 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold worth Rs4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha Dalit girl works as labourer to clear pending dues of engineering college
- The girl claims that the college has withheld her diploma certificate for non-payment of dues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox