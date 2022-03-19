'That his father abandoned Hindus?': BJP's jibe at Omar Abdullah over Kashmir Files

After National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the movie The Kashmir Files was far from the truth and people who have made the movie want Kashmiri Pandits to return, BJP's Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Omar Abdullah's father and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

As Omar Abdullah said that his father Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister when the migration of Kashmiri Pandits started and the fact was not shown in the movie, Amit Malviya said Farooq Abdullah had resigned as chief minister on January 18, 1990, just a day before the 'genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus'.

"Which part of Kashmir Files does Omar find untrue? The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18 Jan 1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19 Jan 1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists?" Malviya tweeted.

"Indira Gandhi appointed Jagmohan as Governor of J&K in 1984 and before resigning in Jul 1989, he had warned Rajiv Gandhi about the dark Islamist clouds threatening the valley. Thereafter Rajiv offered him ticket to contest LS, which he declined. He was reappointed on 20 Jan 1990 after Farooq Abdullah had quit on 18 Jan 1990. Jagmohan reached Srinagar on 22Jan1990. By then (19Jan1990 onwards) jihadis had taken over the valley. Announcements were made from Mosques asking Kashmiri Hindus to convert, leave or die. Like a coward, Farooq had abandoned Hindus," Malviya added.

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files which has received accolades from PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah has triggered a political row with the opposition accusing the film of misrepresenting facts.

"The pain and suffering of 1990 and after can not be undone. The way Kashmiri Pandits had their sense of security snatched from them and had to leave the valley is a stain on our culture of Kashmiriyat. We have to find ways to heal divides and not add to them," Omar Abdullah tweeted.