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Thattanchavady election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:30:30 am IST
Live updates on election results for Thattanchavady seat in Puducherry. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for this seat in the Puducherry assembly elections.
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The result for the Thattanchavady legislative assembly constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be declared by the Election Commission of India today. The 30-seat legislative assembly of Puducherry went to polls in a single phase on April 9, 2026, alongside Kerala and Assam. The Union Territory recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since 1964 at 89.87 per cent, according to the EC. Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar termed the poll percentage as historic and unprecedented. The vote count for the UT's 30 seats is being announced today, on May 4, 2026. The Puducherry assembly has three additional members nominated by the central government, taking the House's total count to 33. In the 2021 assembly polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), bagged 16 of the 30 seats and achieved a simple majority. Meanwhile, the United Progressive Alliance, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress, secured just eight seats. AINRC chief N Rangasamy, who fought and won from the Thattanchavady seat, was sworn in as the chief minister for a fourth consecutive term. The Rangasamy-led NDA bloc in the Union Territory is looking to retain power in Puducherry once again. However, the Congress-led Opposition has not held back, doing its best to wrest power in the UT, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay also raising expectations among voters. Actor-director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also looking to make a mark in the electoral battle in Puducherry. Among the key candidates in Puducherry are CM N Rangasamy, Congress's Vaithilinga, DMK's R Siva, AINRC's M Ravikumar, and BJP leader A Namassivayam. In the Thattanchavady constituency, AINRC supremo and chief minister N Rangasamy is contesting against Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam. Rangasamy is also fighting the polls from the Mangalam seat. It remains to be seen whether Rangasamy's NDA bloc can retain power or the Opposition turns the tables and gains a majority in Puducherry. Today's election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal the voters' sentiments and results for Thattanchavady and 29 other seats in Puducherry. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:30:30 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyPuducherry election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Thattanchavady seat.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:01:37 am
Who won in Thattanchavady constituency in 2021In the 2021 assembly elections, All India NR Congress president and chief minister N Rangasamy bagged the maximum number of votes — 12,978, meaning 55.02 per cent votes. Communist Party of India (CPI)'s K Sethu alias Sethu Selvam followed behind with 7,522 votes — 31.89 per cent votes. Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi's (NTK) D Ramesh managed to secure 1,183 votes — 5.02 per cent votes in the 2021 polls.