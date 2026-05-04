Thattanchavady election results | Live updates

Incumbent chief minister N Rangasamy is looking to retain power, while TVK Vijay and other Opposition leaders are also likely to put up a tough fight in the 2026 polls. (Photo: PTI)

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The result for the Thattanchavady legislative assembly constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry will be declared by the Election Commission of India today. The 30-seat legislative assembly of Puducherry went to polls in a single phase on April 9, 2026, alongside Kerala and Assam. The Union Territory recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since 1964 at 89.87 per cent, according to the EC. Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar termed the poll percentage as historic and unprecedented. The vote count for the UT's 30 seats is being announced today, on May 4, 2026. The Puducherry assembly has three additional members nominated by the central government, taking the House's total count to 33. In the 2021 assembly polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the All India NR Congress (AINRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), bagged 16 of the 30 seats and achieved a simple majority. Meanwhile, the United Progressive Alliance, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress, secured just eight seats. AINRC chief N Rangasamy, who fought and won from the Thattanchavady seat, was sworn in as the chief minister for a fourth consecutive term. The Rangasamy-led NDA bloc in the Union Territory is looking to retain power in Puducherry once again. However, the Congress-led Opposition has not held back, doing its best to wrest power in the UT, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay also raising expectations among voters. Actor-director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also looking to make a mark in the electoral battle in Puducherry. Among the key candidates in Puducherry are CM N Rangasamy, Congress's Vaithilinga, DMK's R Siva, AINRC's M Ravikumar, and BJP leader A Namassivayam. In the Thattanchavady constituency, AINRC supremo and chief minister N Rangasamy is contesting against Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam. Rangasamy is also fighting the polls from the Mangalam seat. It remains to be seen whether Rangasamy's NDA bloc can retain power or the Opposition turns the tables and gains a majority in Puducherry. Today's election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal the voters' sentiments and results for Thattanchavady and 29 other seats in Puducherry.