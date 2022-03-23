Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'The Kashmir Files': Scuffle at Nashik hall after women asked to remove saffron stoles
india news

'The Kashmir Files': Scuffle at Nashik hall after women asked to remove saffron stoles

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been one of the most talked-about films in recent times and has reignited the blame game between the BJP and opposition parties over the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s from the Valley.
A scuffle broke out at a cinema hall in Maharashtra's Nashik after some women, who had arrived to watch The Kashmir Files wearing saffron stoles, were allegedly asked to remove them.
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A scuffle broke out at a cinema hall in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday after some women, who had arrived to watch The Kashmir Files wearing saffron stoles, were allegedly asked to remove them by the hall management to which they objected. The matter escalated in a brawl between the cinema hall management and the women, news agency ANI reported.

The police, however, said the situation is peaceful now.

The women had allegedly joined a group, which was helping them watch the movie. “The group had no badge or anything of that sort, so they provided them with saffron stoles for their identification as part of the group. There was nothing else behind it,” said ANI quoted a woman as saying.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has been one of the most talked-about films in recent times and has reignited the blame game between the BJP and opposition parties over the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s from the Valley.

A video is also going viral on social media, where a mob wearing saffron scarfs is seen interrupting the screening of Akshay's 'Bachchhan Paandey'. According to news agency PTI, the mob forcefully stopped the screening of the film and instead demanded the screening of The Kashmir Files.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the kashmir files maharashtra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP