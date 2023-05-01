Muslim body, lawyer announce 1.11 crore reward for proving ‘The Kerala Story’ claims

The debate over the unsubstantiated claims made in the controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’ has intensified as its release date is approaching, with a Muslim body and a lawyer separately announcing rewards for proving the claims. The film, starring Adah Sharma, claimed in the trailer that 32,000 women in Kerala converted to Islam and joined the terror outfit Islamic State, triggering a massive political row. (Also Read | Shashi Tharoor clarifies stance on ‘The Kerala Story’ film: ‘Not calling for ban, but…’) Vipul Amrutlal Shah is producing the Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story.

Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League has now announced a reward of ₹1 crore for anyone who proves the allegations levelled in the film and said collection centres for providing the proof will be opened in every district on May 4, reported ANI. Anyone can drop the details in the collection centres.

"Prove the allegations that 32,000 Keralites converted and fled to Syria. Take up the challenge and submit the evidence," the poster by the committee read.

Meanwhile, a Muslim lawyer and actor, who remarried his wife recently under the Special Marriage Act (SMA) for the financial security of their daughters, offered ₹11 lakh for bringing the proof of even 32 women from Kerala who converted and joined the Islamic State, according to PTI.

C Shukkur, known for his role as a lawyer in the Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' (Sue me then) and for remarrying his wife under the SMA, said in a Facebook post, "I am offering 11 lakh rupees to those who publish information such as names and addresses of women who were converted to Islam and become members of the Islamic State by Muslim youth of Kerala. No need to produce proof for 32,000 women, just 32 is enough."

He further said that three women, who married 2 brothers who were Palakkad natives, "are the only reported cases to have joined ISIS from outside the Muslim community from Kerala".

"Everyone should stop blaming a community and a state without any proof about the 'love jihad' case which was dismissed even by the High Court," he added.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, ‘The Kerala Story’ is set to be released in cinemas on May 5. Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing in the southern state.

The ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress has hit out at the makers for falsely claiming the women converted, got radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarization and spreading Sangh Parivar's propaganda.

The statement reads, “The trailer of the Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story', which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the centre of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala.”

