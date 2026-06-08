The making of an urban absurdity

Krishna Gupta, an advocate and activist in Mira-Bhayandar, Mumbai, had seen a brand-new ₹100-crore double-decker flyover take shape over several months. What puzzled him was its curious design: four lanes abruptly narrowed into two, with no warning, signage or proper transition. Just a sudden concrete wall. Gupta raised his concerns informally with officials, but says he was heard and ignored. The Mira-Bhayandar bridge in Mumbai. (HT Photo) Meanwhile, on January 26 — Republic Day — a local resident filmed the flyover and posted the video on ‘Gems of Mira Bhayandar’, a popular social media account. Within hours, it had gone viral. The memes came fast and merciless. The next day, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) replied on its X handle: “The flyover does not ‘suddenly narrow’. The transition from four lanes to two lanes is not a design flaw, but is based on available road-width constraints and future network planning.” It said that the flyover had been designed with two lanes for Bhayandar East and “future connecting two lanes for Bhayandar West”. Locals were not convinced. Two days later, Gupta wrote an e-mail complaint to the concerned authorities, raising several critical questions about the Mira-Bhayandar flyover. He asked why a four-lane flyover had been abruptly reduced to two lanes midway without providing the scientifically designed taper and transition length mandated under Indian Roads Congress (IRC) norms, and which specific IRC codes had been followed while approving the geometry. Gupta also questioned whether any Road Safety Audit (RSA) or Traffic Impact Assessment had been conducted at the design or post-construction stage and, if so, how such a high-risk bottleneck had been cleared. He further demanded to know who proposed, vetted and finally approved the design, and on what basis MMRDA was claiming a “future expansion” when no sanctioned plan, timeline, budget or space for additional lanes appeared to exist. He says he has received no formal reply so far. Following severe public backlash, the MMRDA collaborated with IIT-Bombay and introduced several safety features, including gradual lane tapers, lane-guiding bollards, reinforced concrete barriers, rumble strips, and enhanced reflective signage. “If there was nothing wrong with the design, as MMRDA claimed on social media, why did it later call in IIT-Bombay and carry out modifications?” Gupta asks. MMRDA officials did not respond to HT’s phone calls and text messages for a comment on the issue. Follies unlimited Mira-Bhayandar is not an isolated aberration. It is part of a continuing pattern of what many call “absurd urban development” projects across India. While the projects differ in scale and context, they all raise the same disturbing question: how do designs that look obviously problematic to ordinary citizens manage to survive the planning and approval process and end up cast in concrete? In the past year, several such projects have made headlines — not for what they achieved, but for what they revealed about the systems that produced them. In Bhopal, the ₹18-crore Aishbagh Railway Overbridge went viral for its dangerously sharp “near-90-degree turn”. In Lucknow, a railway overbridge appeared to run straight into a house. In Nagpur, images of the Indora-Dighori flyover almost slicing through a balcony at Ashok Chowk sparked widespread outrage.

The elevated rotary of a flyover at Ashok Square in Nagpur passing close to a house. (HT Photo)

The projects quickly became national memes. The Mira-Bhayandar double-decker flyover was mocked as an “engineering marvel”, Bengaluru’s towering electricity pole standing in the middle of a road in Hebbal was christened the “Eiffel Tower of Bangalore”, and Lucknow’s overbridge earned the mocking title of the “8th Wonder of the World.” And outrage over such projects has not been confined to social media. On April 1, Greenpeace India activists, along with citizen groups under the ‘Bengaluru Rising’ banner, staged a protest across Bengaluru to highlight what they called the “Stupid Projects”. Blending art and outrage, they plastered giant prints of Edvard Munch’s iconic painting The Scream onto the unfinished concrete pillars of long-stalled flyovers in neighbourhoods such as Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Ejipura, Jalahalli and Dommasandra. In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, several concrete pillars have stood incomplete for almost three years around the iconic old arch gate, looming as giant eyesores. Locals are uncertain if the ₹72-crore flyover project has been quietly abandoned or is simply indefinitely stalled, as authorities have provided no clear updates despite substantial public money already having been spent. “A stupid project,” says Amruta SN, climate campaigner with Greenpeace India, “is one that consumes huge amounts of public money, destroys blue-green spaces and fails to deliver what it promises.” The campaign, she adds, is not against development. “It is against thoughtless, unscientific and undemocratic development.”

In Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar, several concrete pillars have stood incomplete for almost three years around the iconic arch gate, looming as giant eyesores. (HT Photo)

The bigger question, she says, is: who is really asking for these projects? “Flyovers, elevated corridors and tunnel roads are often pushed without genuine public consultation. What citizens actually need is something quite different from what they keep getting. People want a walkable city — a city that is slow, caring and offers third places where they can gather without spending money,” she says. Mitu Mathur, Delhi-based architect and director of GPM Architects and Planners, who has worked on several large-scale urban design and public infrastructure projects, including airport terminals, railway stations and Delhi Metro stations, says the “stupid project” label risks obscuring a more complex reality. “In cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru, planners are working with extremely constrained and often incomplete ground realities — unclear underground utilities, fragmented land parcels, long-standing encroachments and shifting political priorities. Approvals and land acquisition rarely align with design timelines, forcing projects into phased or adjusted execution midstream,” Mathur says. But she is quick to add that constraints cannot become a blanket defence. “Relying on ‘constraints’ as a blanket defence masks a critical systemic gap: the lack of unified, holistic planning. When infrastructure is planned in silos, engineering and transit goals are pushed forward without being integrated into a master plan that accounts for urban design and long-term liveability,” she says. The bigger issue, she argues, is that the country’s planning philosophy remains overly focused on road expansion and expressways. “More roads do not mean fewer urban problems. In many cases, they simply reinforce car dependency rather than addressing core mobility and access,” she says. Jagan Shah, urban expert and former director, National Institute of Urban Affairs, has a blunt diagnosis. “It is stupidity with impunity — a dangerous combination of incompetence, dishonesty and disregard for public good,” he says. Bhopal overbridge: the turning points Almost a year back, when videos of the Aishbagh railway overbridge’s seemingly 90-degree turn went viral, the Madhya Pradesh government acted decisively. Seven engineers, including two chief engineers, were suspended. Then things got a whole new turn! A court-appointed expert from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal found that the overbridge’s turn measured 118.4 degrees and matched the approved design. The contractor, it emerged, had built almost exactly what they were asked to build. What the public saw as a ridiculous, dangerous 90-degree turn was, on paper, a sanctioned 118-degree bend. The episode perfectly captured the gap between technical approval and common-sense reality— the turn was still extremely sharp and risky for vehicles. The Madhya Pradesh government has now leaned heavily on the 118.4-degree angle to defend itself. All seven suspended engineers have now been reinstated. PWD minister Rakesh Singh remains unapologetic about both the bridge design and the decision to bring the engineers back. “It was never a 90-degree turn; it was a 118-degree turn which was necessitated by the space constraints,” he says. Why then were the engineers suspended? The suspensions, Singh insists, were not about the design of the overbridge, but about a failure of process. “We suspended the engineers because they failed to properly coordinate with the Railways and to introduce the required safety features. We are currently working on those safety measures, and once completed, the overbridge will be opened.” On the reinstatements, he says: “Engineers cannot remain suspended forever. The departmental inquiry will continue against them.”

The ₹18-crore Aishbagh Railway Overbridge in Bhopal went viral for its dangerously sharp turn. (HT Photo)