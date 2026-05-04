The Veteran of Ma-Mati-Manush: Why Chandrima Bhattacharya’s Dum Dum Uttar race is a test of TMC’s urban grip

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) senior leader and the current Minister of State for Finance (Independent Charge), Chandrima Bhattacharya, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Dum Dum Uttar constituency. A seasoned legal professional and one of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s most trusted lieutenants, Bhattacharya also serves as the head of the TMC’s women's wing (Mahila Trinamool Congress). She is a central figure in the state government, managing critical portfolios including Health, Family Welfare, and Land Reforms.

Chandrima Bhattacharya(ABP)

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Bhattacharya’s 2026 campaign has been a spirited defense of the "Ma Mati Manush" governance model. On the campaign trail, she has focused on the success of women-centric schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and has been a sharp critic of the Election Commission regarding voter list deletions. Following her vote on April 29, 2026, she raised concerns about EVM malfunctions in South Kolkata, asserting that the people’s faith in Mamata Banerjee remains unshaken despite "procedural hurdles."

Early Life

Born on December 5, 1955, Chandrima Bhattacharya is a veteran advocate with deep academic roots in Kolkata. She holds a B.Com (1972) and an LL.B (1976) from Calcutta University. Before her full-time entry into politics, she was a practicing advocate in the Calcutta High Court for over three decades, specializing in civil and constitutional law. Her political career took off in 2011 when she was part of the historic wave that ended the Left Front's 34-year rule. She is married to Samir Bose, a businessman, and is known for her articulate presence in both the legislative assembly and national media debates.

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: West Bengal Exit Polls highlights: Close contest likely, 3 pollsters give edge to BJP; People's Pulse predicts TMC win About Dum Dum Uttar Constituency {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: West Bengal Exit Polls highlights: Close contest likely, 3 pollsters give edge to BJP; People's Pulse predicts TMC win About Dum Dum Uttar Constituency {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Dum Dum Uttar constituency, located in the North 24 Parganas district, is a critical urban segment with a mix of industrial and residential neighborhoods. In her 2026 affidavit, Bhattacharya declared total assets worth approximately ₹1.26 Crore, a significant increase from the ₹58 lakh declared in 2021. Notably, she declared zero immovable assets, living in a leasehold property on Garcha Road, Kolkata. Her movable assets include over ₹1.11 crore in bank deposits and a vehicle valued at ₹11.52 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dum Dum Uttar constituency, located in the North 24 Parganas district, is a critical urban segment with a mix of industrial and residential neighborhoods. In her 2026 affidavit, Bhattacharya declared total assets worth approximately ₹1.26 Crore, a significant increase from the ₹58 lakh declared in 2021. Notably, she declared zero immovable assets, living in a leasehold property on Garcha Road, Kolkata. Her movable assets include over ₹1.11 crore in bank deposits and a vehicle valued at ₹11.52 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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For the 2026 polls, Bhattacharya faced a high-profile triangular contest against Sourav Sikdar (BJP) and CPI(M) youth leader Ms. Dhar. Her campaign has leaned on her record of administrative efficiency and her accessibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. If re-elected, she has promised to upgrade the local health infrastructure and accelerate the digitalization of land records in her constituency.

Oppositions

Dipsita Dhar (CPI-M): Representing the Left Front, Dhar is a prominent youth leader, research scholar, and doctorate holder. She is seen as a strong challenger aiming to capture the youth and urban vote.

Sourav Sikdar (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP): The BJP has fielded Sikdar to consolidate its growing urban presence in North 24 Parganas, making this a high-stakes triangular battle.

Dhananjay Maitra (Indian National Congress - INC): A veteran candidate representing the Congress, adding a fourth dimension to the contest in this constituency.

What Happened in the Previous Elections?

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Chandrima Bhattacharya is seeking a re-election from Dum Dum Uttar, a seat she has represented twice (2011 and 2021). In the 2021 Assembly elections, she won with 95,465 votes (44.75%), defeating the CPI(M)’s Tanmoy Bhattacharya by a margin of 28,331 votes. She also successfully represented the Kanthi Dakshin seat following a 2017 by-poll.

Prior to her 2026 run, Bhattacharya was instrumental in drafting the state’s annual budgets as the Finance Minister (I/C). Her 2026 affidavit confirms she has no pending criminal cases. Polling in Dum Dum Uttar was held on April 29, 2026, during the second phase of the Bengal elections, which saw a high voter turnout of over 90% across the 142 contesting seats.

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushbu Sahu ...Read More Khushbu Sahu is a journalist with the online desk, assisting with research, writing, editing, and curating digital content, while gaining experience in SEO and content publishing workflows. She is currently pursuing a PGDM in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Khushbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in German from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where she developed a strong foundation in language, culture, and global perspectives. She was awarded a scholarship to attend a language programme at Vytautas Magnus University in Lithuania, which provided her with international exposure and an opportunity to engage with diverse cultural and academic environments across Europe. Her areas of interest include politics, international relations, public policy, and human-interest stories. She is particularly interested in exploring how policies impact communities on the ground. Previously, she worked as a content writer with Karamrath and was associated with the Gandhi Fellowship, where she engaged in grassroots development initiatives. She has also interned in the public policy space, contributing to research and programme development in the education sector. Read Less

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