New world order emerging post-Covid, India can be a leader: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the motion of thanks to President's address in the Lok Sabha where he said that India has to become a world leader in the post-Covid world.

"New world order is emerging in post-Covid world. We have to decide if we have to be spectators, or emerge as world leader. India has to be self-reliant, empowered and capable if it has to emerge as a leader in the world," PM Modi said.

"We're knocking at the doors of 75 years of Independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian and an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom," he further said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.

The Prime Minister had replied to the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha on Monday in which he talked about a range of issues, including the farmers' protest near Delhi. He urged the protesting farmers to avoid being misled on farm laws while assuring that the minimum support price or MSP will stay.

The MSP has emerged as one of the key issues with the farmers claiming it will be abolished putting them at the mercy of big corporate houses. They have been demanding a law as guarantee on MSP.

Among other things PM Modi talked about during his Rajya Sabha address was India's battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Republic Day violence and international attention to farmers' protest.

He applauded the people's contribution in the fight against Covid-19, crediting them with overcoming the various hardships and following safety protocols.

The Prime Minister also congratulated state governments, saying Covid-19 gave an opportunity to enshrine the values of cooperating federalism.

PM Modi then turned his focus on the protests against the farm laws in which he said that there are some ‘aandolan jeevis’ (professional agitators), who, he said, are seen at every agitation. "We have to identify them," he said.

"Some people are trying to create unrest in India. We should not forget what happened with Punjab. In 1984, Punjab suffered the most. What happened in J&K, northeast hurt India. Sikhs are being misled. The country is proud of the Sikhs," PM Modi said referring to the recent international support to farmers' protest.