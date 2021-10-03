Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Theatres to reopen in Kerala from Oct 25
india news

Theatres to reopen in Kerala from Oct 25

Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Theatres and auditoriums in Kerala have remained shut for over one and half years due to Covid pandemic. (AP)
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram

Cinemas and auditoriums in Kerala will reopen on October 25, the Kerala government said on Saturday as it granted permission with a few riders, including allowing only 50% occupancy.

The high-level Covid-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directed that entry to cinemas will be to those who have taken two doses of vaccine.

The staff should also be fully vaccinated, a release issued by the chief minister’s office said.

“Only 50% of the seating capacity will be allowed in cinemas and auditoriums,” it said.

Colleges will reopen from October 18 with staff and students who are fully vaccinated.

The meeting also decided that the number of people for marriages and funerals be increased to 50.

Theatres and auditoriums in Kerala have remained shut for over one and half years due to pandemic.

The film industry recently expressed concern over the continuing closure of cinemas as it affects the livelihood of several persons.

After remaining shut since March last year, the Kerala government had decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Need to ensure communal forces don’t demolish Mahatma’s vision, says Kerala CM

Job creation mantra of Mahatma still relevant in 21st century: Karnataka CM Bommai

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict moves HC, seeks release sans TN governor’s consent

Kerala PCC chief Sudhakaran under scanner over disproportionate assets case
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP