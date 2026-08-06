Indore, Religious leader Sadhvi Ritambhara has said the alleged theft of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was extremely unfortunate and demanded that the culprits be punished quickly. Theft at Ram Temple very unfortunate, has hurt devotees: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Revelations about the alleged theft have hurt the devotees as lives were sacrificed to construct the temple, Ritambhara, one of the leaders of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement, told reporters in Indore on Wednesday.

Asked about the controversy, she said, "This is a very unfortunate incident that has shamed us all. You know that even in a large society, there are 50-100 people who bring shame to the nation, society, clan and tradition. This has been one such incident."

It is deeply unfortunate to cast an "eye like a vulture" on the money offered at this temple in devotion, she said.

Those responsible for the alleged theft should be punished swiftly, Ritambhara demanded.

The development hurt Lord Ram devotees because over the past 500 years, people had sacrificed not just money but even their lives for the construction of the temple, she noted.

To prevent its recurrence, values must be strengthened among the people, Ritambhara added.

Asked about the Gen Z movement which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister, she said India's present and future lie in the hands of the young generation, and the youth should dedicate themselves to the country and its traditions and utilise their abilities wisely.

"We expect the youth of India to live dignified lives. They will fulfil India's unfulfilled dreams. I often say that our Indian children are like Tulsi plants, which should be watered not with the wine of lust, but with the Ganga water of values," she added.

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