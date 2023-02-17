'Then why Rahul Gandhi's aide tweeted George Soros' statement,' asks BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday said the Congress can't distance from the statement of billionaire investor George Soros that Adani's 'woes will spur democratic revival in India', as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's close aide Praveen Chakravarty tweeted the statement. "This is Ham Saath Saath Hain. Praveen Chakravarty who is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and a topnotch leader of the Congress eco-system and parivaar has tweeted and peddled the agenda of George Soros. This proves that the Congress party is not an innocent bystander but a vector of this propaganda and insidious agenda of this self-styled economic war criminal called George Soros," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

As Praveen Chakravarty shared a news piece on George Soros statement reported by the Financial Times, he said: Modi may dodge answering questions about Adani in Parliament and in India but he cannot escape from foreign investors -- George Soros.

On Thursday, 92-year-old billionaire Soros commented on the alleged Adani scam and said the Narendra Modi government will be weakened by the woes of Adani, opening the door to a democratic revival in the country.

The comment invoked sharp reactions with Union minister Smriti Irani calling this an attack on India's democracy. Before the issue turned into a BJP-Congress thing, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh spoke against Soros. "Whether the PM-linked Adani scam sparks a democratic revival in India depends entirely on the Congress, Opposition parties & our electoral process. It has NOTHING to do with George Soros. Our Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes," Jairam Ramesh said.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, Smriti Irani said George Soros not only attacked PM Modi but also the Indian democratic system. Soros wants some "hand-picked" people to run the government here "pliable to his needs for making his nefarious plans successful", Smriti Irani said.

The statement of George Soros ahead of the Munich Security Conference went viral with many eminent personalities sharing it. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote: "KNOW YOUR ENEMIES. Here, mastermind himself. If there is no George Soros, many #UrbanNaxals in India will die of unemployment and hunger."

As theories that George Soros was behind the entire Adani saga started doing the rounds on social media, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "Who is George Soros and why is BJP ‘s Troll Mantralaya doing an entire press conference dedicated to him? BTW, Mantriji any comment on an Israel agency’s interference in India’s electoral process? That is a bigger threat to India’s democracy."

