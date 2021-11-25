J&K DGP's 'talking nonsense' criticism as Mufti raises doubt over Srinagar encounter

After the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over the encounter in Srinagar’s Rambagh area, the director-general of police for Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that some people have “started looking at killers as innocents”. On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police neutralised three terrorists, one of them identified as Mehran Yaseen Shalla, a top commander of The Resistance Force (TRF).

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, however, alleged that the official version was “far from truth” and not in line with “ground realities”. Referring to the controversial Hyderpora encounter in which two civilians were killed, Mufti said that “legitimate doubts” are looming over the authenticity of the Rambagh encounter as well.

“After yesterday’s alleged encounter at Rambagh legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity. As per reports & witnesses it seems that the firing was one sided. Again the official version far from truth is not in line with ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora,” she tweeted.

Police said that Mehran was involved in the recent killings of two teachers and other civilians in the Valley which prompted security forces to intensify counter-terrorism operations. The other two terrorists killed in the encounter were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Pulwama.

When asked about the PDP leader’s doubt over the legitimacy of the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that some people understand the ground reality but try to say something different.

In a strong response, Singh said this is high time people look at reality “without mixing it up with their imagination”. He added that the “encounter has brought relief to the people who lost their dear ones, therefore anybody talking nonsense is absolutely not justified,”

“There are people who understand the reality but try to say something which is away from the reality…Unfortunately, there are people who have started looking at killers as innocent people.." Singh said.

Singh informed that all but one terrorist involved in the recent civilians is still alive as search remains on.

“After the (civilian) killings, dozens of successful operations took place, over 20 terrorists have been gunned down. All terrorists, who were involved in the recent civilian killings, have been killed in these encounters. Only one terrorist, Basit remains. Search is on,” he said.