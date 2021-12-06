Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / There is wave in favour of BJP, says Yediyurappa
india news

There is wave in favour of BJP, says Yediyurappa

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years
The Congress is going to remain in opposition for the next 25 years in Lok Sabha, says BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chamarajanagar

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.

“There is a wave in favour of BJP across the country. The Congress is going to remain in opposition for the next 25 years in Lok Sabha. The Congress is somehow breathing here in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

The BJP strongman was replying to a query on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure on the development front.

Yediyurappa said as a senior Congress leader, Kharge should speak responsibly when the entire world admires Modi.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad has said the BJP and not the Congress will come to power next time. In this situation, if Mallikarjun Kharge makes such comments who will value his words. He should at least look at the ground realities,” Yediyurappa said.

RELATED STORIES

On the MLC elections in 25 seats across the 20 local bodies, which is scheduled on December 10, the former CM said he was confident of winning at least 16 out of 20 seats where the BJP is contesting.

Yediyurappa further said he is seeing a wave in favour of the BJP and people have decided to vote for the saffron party candidates this time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP