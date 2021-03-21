There were lapses in our process: Ashoka University on Mehta, Subramanian exits

Ashoka University and the two professors who resigned from it last week, political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and noted economist Arvind Subramanian, on Sunday released a joint statement that sought to resolve the growing controversy over the departures, even as it expressed “deep regret” at the recent events surrounding the exits and acknowledged “lapses in institutional processes”.

The statement was jointly issued by Ashoka University chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee, vice-chancellor (VC), Malabika Sarkar, chairman, Board of Trustees, Ashish Dhawan, Mehta, and Subramanian. “We acknowledge that there have been some lapses in institutional processes which we will work to rectify in consultation with all stakeholders. This will reaffirm our commitment to academic autonomy and freedom which have always been at the core of the Ashoka University ideals,” it read.

The statement also sought to help the university regain some of the reputational ground it has lost in the past few days.

“Pratap and Arvind would like to emphasize that Ashoka University is one of the most important projects in Indian higher education. They are sad to be leaving Ashoka, especially its outstanding students and faculty. They continue to believe strongly that Ashoka University should embody a liberal vision and commitment to academic freedom and autonomy. And they remain lifelong friends and well-wishers of the institution and are committed to its success wherever they are. They remain available for advice and consultation to the University in the future,” the statement added.

News of Mehta’s exit broke on Thursday—he resigned on March 15—and caused a stir among students and faculty of the university, and the academic community across India and overseas. “After a meeting with Founders it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the University may be considered a political liability. My public writing in support of a politic that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens is perceived to carry risks for the university. In the interests of the University, I resign,” he said in his resignation letter. On Friday morning, his colleague and former chief economic adviser, Subramanian resigned saying he was “devastated” by Mehta’s resignation, and it reflected the university’s inability to protect “academic freedom and expression”.

Mehta also independently wrote to students at the university on Sunday addressing them as “superheroes” and urged them not to “press” on the matter. “The underlying circumstances that led to the resignation will not change for the foreseeable future, in my case, at any rate. So, I must close this chapter. I urge you not to press on this matter. I know you will be disappointed. But if I may exercise one last bit of professorial discretion: your mission is larger than the fate of two Professors,” he wrote in the letter. “I hope the Trustees and Faculty will work with you to secure your renewed trust and confidence,” he added.

On Saturday, the elected students’ body at Ashoka announced a two-day boycott of classes from Monday asking that Mehta and Subramanian be brought back. In a statement, the Ashoka University Student Government demanded “public acknowledgement by the founders” of Mehta’s statement about “political liability” and an assurance that he will be “given a public unconditional offer letter”; an open meeting between the founders and the students’ body; and the “divesting of administrative powers and roles from the founders” to the “elected representatives of faculty, students, and administration”. The statement added that the students would protest till these demands were met and added that if they were not “met by Tuesday” (March 23), the students would “organise a separate movement demanding that the Vice-Chancellor resign”.