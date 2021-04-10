These 10 districts contribute highest to India's Covid-19 active caseload

The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) took India’s active caseload to one million for the first time since the pandemic hit the country last year. The country logged over 145,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases tally to over 1,046,000, according to the Union health ministry data.

The surge in coronavirus disease cases is not witnessed only in metropolitan cities. On the contrary, the health ministry’s data shows that the maximum number of active cases are reported from tier-2 or tier-3 cities of the country.

These top 10 districts contribute 46 per cent to the active coronavirus caseload of the country.

Pune: At the top, this district accounts for 9.54 per cent of the active cases tally in the country.

Mumbai: The financial capital of the country accounts for 8.41 per cent of the tally.

Thane: Another district in Maharashtra is contributing 6.45 per cent to the active caseload.

Nagpur: The district's share of the active caseload amounts to 6.02 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban: Contributes 4.06 per cent to the active caseload.

Nashik: This Maharashtra district accounts for 3.44 per cent of the active cases.

Delhi: The national capital’s contribution amounts to 2.54 per cent.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s capital is also one of the districts with the highest active cases, 1.78 per cent.

Durg: The second-largest urban area after Raipur in Chhattisgarh accounts for 1.76 per cent of the active cases.

Aurangabad: This Maharashtra district accounts for 1.62 per cent of the active cases tally.

The top four districts with the highest Covid-19 cases also lie in the state. (MoHFW)

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala contribute maximum to the active caseload of the country, while Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half of the active cases tally. The top four districts with the highest Covid-19 cases also lie in the state.