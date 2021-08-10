These 37 districts showing an increasing trend in daily Covid-19 cases, Kerala worst-hit

The Union health ministry has identified 37 districts across India showing an increasing trend in average daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases amid a continued decline in overall fresh infections in the country. The joint secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare, Lav Agarwal, told a press briefing Tuesday that 51.51% of last week’s total Covid-19 cases were reported from Kerala, with 11 of its districts showing a concerning trend.

Kerala is the only Indian state with more than one lakh active Covid-19 cases and eight other states have between 10,000 to one lakh active cases, the health ministry data showed. While Kerala’s contribution to total active cases is 43.77%, Maharashtra (18.48%), Karnataka (6.01%), Tamil Nadu (5.26%), and Andhra Pradesh (5.03%) are other major contributors.

Apart from Kerala, seven districts from Tamil Nadu, six from Himachal Pradesh, five from Karnataka, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, one each from Meghalaya and Mizoram are showing an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the list of 37 districts showing an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases:

Kerala - Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kollam, Kannur, Kasargod, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Chennai, Erode, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur

Himachal Pradesh - Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla

Karnataka - Kodagu, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada Udupi

Andhra Pradesh - Srikakulam, East Godavari

Maharashtra - Solapur, Beed

West Bengal - 24 Parganas North, Nadia

Meghalaya - West Khasi Hills

Mizoram - Saiha

The health ministry said Tuesday morning that India reported 28,204 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily increase in 147 days. The total active caseload is currently at 3,88,508, which constitute 1.21% of the total infections to date. The ministry stated that 51.45 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under its nationwide vaccination drive.